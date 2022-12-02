Family Park inaugurated in Shahdara

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Chairman Yasir Gillani inaugurated the Children & Family Park in Shahdara locality, here on Friday.

PHA Director General Zeeshan Javeed, along with other political and social personalities of Shahdara were present.

The PHA chairman said that the family park was constructed on 70 kanals of land on the demand of the area people, adding that another promise made about provision of recreational facilities to people had been fulfilled. He said the PHA would provide all necessary recreational activities to the people of the area.

PHA DG Zeeshan Javeed congratulated people on inauguration of the family park, and said that the PHA would further decorate the park by planting saplings and trees and make it a model park.