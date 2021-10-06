Family planing can also ensure national development: Dr Yamsin

UrduPoint.com

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Wednesday said that effective family planning was key to social development in modern world

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Wednesday said that effective family planning was key to social development in modern world.

Speaking at the meeting of Provincial Task Force on Population Welfare at Civil Secretariat, Dr Yasmin said that family planning was in a way linked to overall development of a nation.

Punjab Minister for Finance Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht, Minister for Population Welfare Col (retd) Hashim Dogar, officials of Population Welfare Department, Health Department, UNFPA, members of Punjab Assembly, P&D and officers of other departments were present in the meeting.

Dr Yasmin said, "Complete implementation on recommendations of task force could be a game changer." She said that prosperity and development of a country was linked with family planning.

She said that role of lady health workers was pivotal to family planning, adding that Ulema could play key role as well.

She said that Health department was working jointly with Population Welfare Department on family planning, asserting that all stakeholders will have to play their role.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that during the next two weeks, joint and collaborative recommendations would be submitted by Population Department and Population Welfare Department.

On the occasion, Punjab Minister for Population Welfare Col (Retd) Hashim Dogar said that Ulema were being requested to support the family planning initiative and they had been provided trainings.

Punjab Minister for Finance Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bukht said behaviour change was required and education guarantees prosperity in societies. He said all required resources would be provided to make family planning initiative a success.

