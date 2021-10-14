UrduPoint.com

Family Planning, A Solution To Growing Population: DC

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 10:11 PM

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Imran-ul-Hassan Khuwaja Thursday said we can overcome the burden of growing population by adopting family planning methods and develop our resources by taking concerted steps.

He was presiding over a meeting of district coordination and integrated committee, formulated for the health and population department, said a handout issued by the district information office.

The district population officer on the occasion said some centers of population department exit in the private buildings, so the government buildings to be provided to them.

He further said female workers of the population department are engaged in rural areas for educating married men and women about family planning methods besides making them aware by organizing family health fares.

The district health officer apprised the meeting that the population planning department and health department are jointly working for ensuring birth control methods.

