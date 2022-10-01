Family planning department extends support to control dengue

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :Department of Family Planning here Saturday announced full support to concerned authorities that are being tasked to control spreads of dengue.

The decision to this effect was taken in a meeting that was chaired by District Population Welfare Officer, Muhammad Alim.

The meeting was informed that performance of population welfare offices regarding dengue control are monitored regularly and progress report was being sent to higher authorities.

Meeting also directed family welfare assistants to improve their output and inform people about measures to control spread of dengue virus.

On the occasion, District Population Welfare Officer informed the participants about provision of contraceptives, awareness sessions and ongoing family planning programs.