Family planning initiative launched

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Punjab Population Innovation Fund (PPIF) takes a significant step in ensuring accessible family planning services by introducing a network of trained social workers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) The Punjab Population Innovation Fund (PPIF) takes a significant step in ensuring accessible family planning services by introducing a network of trained social workers.

Following the success of the community resource person-based family planning model in two districts, this initiative is set to expand to 10 more districts, including Sheikhupura, Nankana, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Kasur, Chiniot, T.T. Singh, Sargodha, and Lahore, as announced during a meeting chaired by Director General Population Punjab and PPIF CEO, Saman Rai.

Saman Rai highlighted PPIF's commitment to enhancing family planning consultations and services for women, particularly focusing on marginalized communities.

Dubbed as "Noor," this community-based family planning model utilizes group awareness sessions, audio-visual aids, and printed materials for effective transmission of family planning information.

The Primary objective of the initiative is to empower women, referred to as "Noor Workers," both socially and economically, turning them into catalysts for change by delivering family planning facilities to every household, aligning with international standards. In a unique approach, "Noor Workers" are given shops in their homes to distribute household items, family planning products, and healthcare services within local communities, accompanied by informative sessions for women.