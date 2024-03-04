Open Menu

Family Planning Initiative Launched

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 04, 2024 | 08:24 PM

Family planning initiative launched

The Punjab Population Innovation Fund (PPIF) takes a significant step in ensuring accessible family planning services by introducing a network of trained social workers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) The Punjab Population Innovation Fund (PPIF) takes a significant step in ensuring accessible family planning services by introducing a network of trained social workers.

Following the success of the community resource person-based family planning model in two districts, this initiative is set to expand to 10 more districts, including Sheikhupura, Nankana, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Kasur, Chiniot, T.T. Singh, Sargodha, and Lahore, as announced during a meeting chaired by Director General Population Punjab and PPIF CEO, Saman Rai.

Saman Rai highlighted PPIF's commitment to enhancing family planning consultations and services for women, particularly focusing on marginalized communities.

Dubbed as "Noor," this community-based family planning model utilizes group awareness sessions, audio-visual aids, and printed materials for effective transmission of family planning information.

The Primary objective of the initiative is to empower women, referred to as "Noor Workers," both socially and economically, turning them into catalysts for change by delivering family planning facilities to every household, aligning with international standards. In a unique approach, "Noor Workers" are given shops in their homes to distribute household items, family planning products, and healthcare services within local communities, accompanied by informative sessions for women.

Related Topics

Lahore Faisalabad AIDS Punjab Chiniot Kasur Sargodha Gujranwala Sheikhupura Women Family

Recent Stories

Ibadullah Khan notified as opposition leader in KP ..

Ibadullah Khan notified as opposition leader in KP assembly

2 minutes ago
 Vatican says no 'right to take life' as France sta ..

Vatican says no 'right to take life' as France stages landmark abortion vote

51 seconds ago
 Special Secretary Education call for consensus to ..

Special Secretary Education call for consensus to ensure uniform policy

52 seconds ago
 Delegation of Germany-based Deutsche Welle visits ..

Delegation of Germany-based Deutsche Welle visits Karachi University

54 seconds ago
 140 stalls to be set up at PU book fair

140 stalls to be set up at PU book fair

56 seconds ago
 Rental Power case hearing adjourned till April 22

Rental Power case hearing adjourned till April 22

17 minutes ago

NDMA conducts national level “Spring-Thaw 2024” simulation exercises

17 minutes ago
 Court grants pre-arrest bail to Amir Mughal

Court grants pre-arrest bail to Amir Mughal

17 minutes ago
 Azma Bukhari criticizes Omer Ayub

Azma Bukhari criticizes Omer Ayub

17 minutes ago
 FBR disburses Rs 65 bln refunds to exporters

FBR disburses Rs 65 bln refunds to exporters

17 minutes ago
 China's top political advisory body starts annual ..

China's top political advisory body starts annual session

15 minutes ago
 43 countries demand international probe into Naval ..

43 countries demand international probe into Navalny's death

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan