Family Planning Way Forward For Country's Development: Provincial Minister For Population Welfare Muhammad Hashim Dogar

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 05:42 PM

Family planning way forward for country's development: Provincial Minister for Population Welfare Muhammad Hashim Dogar

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) Speaker at a seminar, hosted by the Population Welfare Department here Saturday, underlined the need for controlling population to alleviate poverty as well as uplifting society through better distribution of country's resources among people.

Provincial Minister for Population Welfare Muhammad Hashim Dogar termed control over population the only way forward for progress of the country. He said that the small family concept could be promoted through masses' awareness. He said about 120 schools were needed to be built daily if the population continues to grow at the current rate.

Energy Minister Dr Akhtar Malik said religious scholars could play a vital role in family planning. He said different training sessions were being conducted with the help of all stakeholders including women and students. He called for the need to initiate a vigorous campaign at union council level to attain better results.

MPA Nadeem Qureshi asked parents to sensitise their children about importance of controlling population.

