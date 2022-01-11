UrduPoint.com

Family Quarters Inaugurated In Central Jail

Faizan Hashmi Published January 11, 2022 | 08:39 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Prisons Fayyazul Hassan Chohan inaugurated family quarters constructed for prisoners in the central jail here on Tuesday.

Inspector General Prisons Mirza Shahid Saleem Baig, Deputy Inspector General Saeedullah Gondal, Superintendent Muhammad Asgar and others were present on the occasion.

Talking to the media, the minister said the government was taking measures to facilitate the prisoners in jails and various steps had been taken for their welfare.

He said that central jail Faisalabad was the first where family quarters had been constructed. In the second phase, such types of quarters would be inaugurated in Multan and Rawalpindi prisons, he added.

He said that jails in the Punjab province were being converted into welfare institutes and prisoners were being provided training in different vocational trades so they could be able to earn livelihood for their families after completing their confinement.

He said that an agreement had been signed between the public and private sector, under which stitching machines had been provided in the central jail for imparting stitching training to prisoners.

"I have established a welfare organization namely Fayyazul Hassan Chohan Foundation which will be functional within a couple of day", he said, adding that the foundation would provide the same stitching machines in Adiala jail.

To a question, he said there should be no politics on natural calamities, adding the Murree incident took place at night and the government tackled the situation next morning.

He said that pay scales of jail staff were also being upgraded like other departments.

He said the Punjab government had taken revolutionary measures in jails as per the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

To another question, he said, "I asked Nawaz Sharif to return to the country; he will be provided with the best facilities in jail".

The PTI government had put the country on road to progress and it would completeits constitutional tenure, he said and added the PTI would win the next general electionon the basis of its performance.

