Family restaurant to be introduced at Damdama at ancient Fort Qasim

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab government has decided to introduce a family restaurant at top of "Damdama" located at the ancient Fort Qasim with an aim to promote tourism in the city.

Commissioner Multan Division Javed Akhtar Mahmood in this regard visited Fort Qasim and inspected Damdama, Stadium and Food Street.

He instructed officials concerned to ensure arrangements for establishing family restaurant at Damdama.

Damdama is recreational point at an altitude, from where, the whole Multan city could be seen.

Multan is about 5000 year old city with number of historic buildings.

In Past, there were four Damdamas at Fort Qasim wherein guards used to sit and observe movements of invaders. However, the damdamas were destroyed by invaders during war of Independence.

The present building of Damdama was re-constructed about 10 years ago whereas a large number families from across the country were visiting to such recreational site. The historic identity of Damdama has been restored after its renovation.

Commissioner Javed Akhtar directed officials concerned to make walking track for families at Fort Qasim before October 15 and also ordered to open sports ground for youth.

About restoration of food street, he sought special meeting of Municipal Corporation and Parks & Horticulture Authority.

Javed Akhtar Mahmood further remarked that Multan was about 5000 year old culturally city with number of historic buildings, added that it would be made tourism hub as per vision of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.