UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Family Reunification: 'Panahgahs' To Finance Travelling For Elderly On Eid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 03:53 PM

Family Reunification: 'Panahgahs' to finance travelling for elderly on Eid

Prime Minister's Focal Person on Shelter Homes Naseem ur Rehman has announced to bear travelling expense for elderly dwellers of the 'Panahgahs' of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad to let them enjoy the Eid festivities with their family members

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :Prime Minister's Focal Person on Shelter Homes Naseem ur Rehman has announced to bear travelling expense for elderly dwellers of the 'Panahgahs' of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad to let them enjoy the Eid festivities with their family members.

He said the initiative was meant to reunite the deserving elderly with their loved ones on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha- a religious festival to be celebrated across the globe on August 1.

"We have finalized the arrangements for sponsoring a senior daily wager travel from 'Panahgah' to his home so that he can be united with his family," Naseem ur Rehman told the media here during his routine visit to the Shelter Home of Sector G-9.

He said several deserving elder residents had been identified in a quick survey which was carried out to determine the financial insolvency of 'Panahgahs Guests'.

"We have carefully identified the needy and poor who cannot afford to be with their family as their effort to survive has touched the rock bottom due to COVID fall out." He said 'Apni Panahgah Teams' of Islamabad and Rawalpindi composed of dedicated team of volunteers had come forward in a small but significant step to unite elder migrant daily wagers with their families on the Eid. They had generated fund on their own for that purpose, he added.

"Beyond food and Shelter, Panahgahs are evolving into a flashpoint of hope for the migrant daily earners, who have been bearing the brunt of economic slowdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic," he remarked.

Related Topics

Islamabad Poor Visit Rawalpindi August Family Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Rescue DG’s appointment challenged before LHC

10 minutes ago

Families seek justice for Sudan's slain anti-Bashi ..

3 minutes ago

Wallabies centurion Simmons to join London Irish

3 minutes ago

Ruble Keeps Weakening, Dollar Trades at Over 74 Ru ..

3 minutes ago

EU's GDP Experiences Sharpest Decline Since 1995 i ..

6 minutes ago

WHO's emergency panel reviews pandemic

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.