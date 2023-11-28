Open Menu

Family Seeks Government Help In Recovery Of Two Kidnapped Brothers In Punjab

Sumaira FH Published November 28, 2023 | 06:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) The family of the two kidnapped brothers, who are residents of the Junglekhel area in Kohat and were abducted from Rahim Yar Khan district in Punjab, have appealed to higher authorities for their release from the abductors.

The brothers, Faisal and Kashif, went to Bhang Chowk in Rahim Yar Khan to buy a car. The abductors lured them into a trap by offering a car at a lower price than the market rate. Saqib, the brother of the kidnapped brothers, stated in a video message that they were abducted in October, and both are currently chained in shackles.

The video showing violence by the abductors has been sent to their families.

He mentioned that the abductors are demanding Rs. 30 million for their safe release.

Saqib informed that an FIR for the abduction has been filed at Bhang Chowk Police Station in Rahim Yar Khan. He appealed to the governments of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab for assistance in the safe recovery of his abducted brothers.

