Family system can be strengthened by women empowerment: Minister

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Women's Development Ashifa Riaz Fatyana on Thursday said that the family system can be strengthened by empowering women and making them economically independent.

She said this while addressing the concluding session of two- day international conference titled "Muslim Family System, Modern Challenges and their Solutions" under the auspices of Islamic Studies department of Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) in collaboration with Islamic Research Centre IIU here.

She informed that Punjab government was working for empowerment of women on priority and practical steps were being taken in this regard along with legislation.

The provincial minister that the dream of women's development could be realized by creating opportunities for women to with shoulder-to-shoulder with men.

Ms Riaz said that the Punjab government has enacted legislation to give women a compulsory share in inheritance while working women's hostels have been set up in different cities of province for the convenience of women and day care centers have been set up in various government and private institutions.

She maintained said that the role of women was of paramount importance in making the family strong and sustainable. Delegates from Aligarh University India, UK, Egypt and other countries participated in the conference.

Ms Riaz assured Punjab government's help for implementation of recommendations of the conference.

Chairman Islamic Studies Dept, Dr Abdul Qudoos Sohaib thanked the participants and university administration for extending cooperation for holding the conference.

