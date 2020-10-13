UrduPoint.com
Family, Welfare Society Seek Support To Treat Rarest Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 10:57 PM

Family, welfare society seek support to treat rarest case

The parents have appealed philanthropists for help in providing treatment to the 18-month-old son suffering from haemophilia and heart disease

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :The parents have appealed philanthropists for help in providing treatment to the 18-month-old son suffering from haemophilia and heart disease.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, along with President Haemophilia Welfare Society Karachi Raheel Ahmed and hematologist Dr Munira Burhani, mother of child Saman Afif said that her son Mohammad Ahmed was suffering from congenital heart disease TOF, Tetrology of Fellot.

Within a few months of birth, we learned that he had hemophilia, a bleeding disorder, she said adding Mohammad Ahmed has four heart defects. Doctors would operate on him in three stages.

The mother said that the child's health suddenly deteriorates, he starts to stop breathing and faints.

Saman Afif appealed philanthropists to help save her son Muhammad Ahmed.

The mother said that the family had spent whatever money they had with them.

Moreover, Founder President, Haemophilia Welfare Society Karachi, Raheel Ahmed while talking to media said that Muhammad Ahmed would have three operations in the span of four years.

He said that complete treatment of Mohammad Ahmed would cost around Rs 12.5 million, adding that only injections Factor-9 would cost more than Rs 10.04 million.

Raheel Ahmed said that the Haemophilia Welfare Society would provide anti-haemophilia Factor 9 injections worth Rs 2 million with its own funds.

He further said that it was impossible to manage the amount required for the treatment without the help of philanthropists.

Dr Muneera Burhani, a hematologist, said that the affected child needs a hospital where all the departments were available for treatment, during the operation and it would be a big challenge to stop the bleeding after surgery.

The presser was also attended by the child's father Afif Ahmed, General Secretary Haemophilia Welfare Society Shahid Dawood and Fakhar Alam Zaidi.

