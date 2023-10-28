Open Menu

FAMILYCON-2023: Minister Promises Protection, Respect Of Doctors

Faizan Hashmi Published October 28, 2023 | 05:10 PM

FAMILYCON-2023: Minister promises protection, respect of doctors

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr. Jamal Nasir emphasised during the inaugural ceremony of the 33rd FAMILYCON-2023, organised by the Pakistan academy of Family Physicians, that clinics and laboratories of qualified doctors would not be sealed without prior notice. He instructed the Punjab Healthcare Commission to refrain from taking any action without valid reasons.

Dr. Nasir also proposed enhancing healthcare inspections by including at least one doctor in the Healthcare Commission's inspection teams. He mentioned the inclusion of specialised doctors in relevant fields for assessing specialised healthcare facilities as part of the inspection teams.

Regarding transfer and posting of doctors in government hospitals, the minister asserted the sole authority of his department, making it clear that district administration officers do not have power in this regard.

He also highlighted the achievement of ensuring 100 per cent medicine availability in Primary Healthcare department hospitals.

Dr. Jamal Nasir emphasised the government's dedication to enhancing the health service delivery system in the province under the leadership of Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi. He stressed the importance of improving the primary healthcare system to create a healthier society.

In a show of support for the medical community, Dr. Nasir praised the efforts of doctors, especially those serving multiple patients on a single bed, and assured the government's commitment to upholding the honor of doctors while discouraging disrespectful behavior towards them. He called for unity within the medical profession to protect its dignity.

The event was attended by distinguished figures such as Prof Dr. Ais Muhammad, Dr. Tariq Mian, and Dr. Naveed Ahmed Bhatti.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Punjab Doctor Nasir Family Event From Government Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

106 nations to gather in 13th Sharjah Publishers C ..

106 nations to gather in 13th Sharjah Publishers Conference

25 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler attends launch of Learning Difficult ..

Sharjah Ruler attends launch of Learning Difficulties Forum

26 minutes ago
 ICASM 2023 continues to discuss aviation and space ..

ICASM 2023 continues to discuss aviation and space medicine in its 2nd day

55 minutes ago
 140 publishers gain global market access insights ..

140 publishers gain global market access insights in Sharjah&#039;s &#039;Profes ..

56 minutes ago
 Telecom in Pakistan Advances As 5G Auction Committ ..

Telecom in Pakistan Advances As 5G Auction Committee Gets the Green Light

2 hours ago
 Liwa International Festival to attract over 1700 a ..

Liwa International Festival to attract over 1700 athletes

2 hours ago
Court reserves verdict in treason case against Cap ..

Court reserves verdict in treason case against Captain Safdar

2 hours ago
 As many as 81,974 Afghan nationals so far repatria ..

As many as 81,974 Afghan nationals so far repatriated to their country

2 hours ago
 Govt reveals 2024 Hajj package for pilgrims

Govt reveals 2024 Hajj package for pilgrims

2 hours ago
 The highly anticipated PHANTOM V series finally la ..

The highly anticipated PHANTOM V series finally launches in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Film Festival honours filmmakers and close ..

Sharjah Film Festival honours filmmakers and closes the curtains of its tenth ed ..

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Czech President on Nation ..

UAE leaders congratulate Czech President on National Day

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan