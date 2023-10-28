FAMILYCON-2023: Minister promises protection, respect of doctors

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr. Jamal Nasir emphasised during the inaugural ceremony of the 33rd FAMILYCON-2023, organised by the Pakistan academy of Family Physicians, that clinics and laboratories of qualified doctors would not be sealed without prior notice. He instructed the Punjab Healthcare Commission to refrain from taking any action without valid reasons.

Dr. Nasir also proposed enhancing healthcare inspections by including at least one doctor in the Healthcare Commission's inspection teams. He mentioned the inclusion of specialised doctors in relevant fields for assessing specialised healthcare facilities as part of the inspection teams.

Regarding transfer and posting of doctors in government hospitals, the minister asserted the sole authority of his department, making it clear that district administration officers do not have power in this regard.

He also highlighted the achievement of ensuring 100 per cent medicine availability in Primary Healthcare department hospitals.

Dr. Jamal Nasir emphasised the government's dedication to enhancing the health service delivery system in the province under the leadership of Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi. He stressed the importance of improving the primary healthcare system to create a healthier society.

In a show of support for the medical community, Dr. Nasir praised the efforts of doctors, especially those serving multiple patients on a single bed, and assured the government's commitment to upholding the honor of doctors while discouraging disrespectful behavior towards them. He called for unity within the medical profession to protect its dignity.

The event was attended by distinguished figures such as Prof Dr. Ais Muhammad, Dr. Tariq Mian, and Dr. Naveed Ahmed Bhatti.