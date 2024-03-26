- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Family's maintenance allowance case: Punjab Home Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal directed to submit rep ..
Family's Maintenance Allowance Case: Punjab Home Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal Directed To Submit Reply Till April 4
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 26, 2024 | 12:12 PM
Mian Dawood, the counsel of Ambreen Sardar who is the second wife of Noorul Amin Mengal, tells court that Mr. Mengal is just delaying the matter through his counsel and is not providing expenses for the sick daughter who needs urgent treatment.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 26th, 2024) A family court on Tuesday directed the counsel of Punjab Home Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal’s lawyer to submit reply till April 4 in a case filed by his second wife seeking maintenance allowance.
Family Judge Shazia Kausar passed the order while hearing the plea of Ambreen Sardar seeking directives for her husband to provide expenses for the treatment of their five-year old daughter Aliha Noor.
Advocate Mian Dawood represented Ambreen and Aliha before the court.
During the hearing, the counsel for Noorul Amin Mengal tried to seek long date.
"We have filed a power of attorney today, request for a date after Eid for to submit response," said Zahid Iqbal, the lawyer for Punjab's Home Secretary.
Mian Dawood opposed his plea by saying that demanding a long date is to delay the matter and to stop the daughter's expenses.
He told the court that delay on part of Noorul Amin Mengal disrupted treatment of the child girl.
“The girl suffers from autism, she cannot communicate normally, and undergoes therapy daily,” said Advocate Dawood.
At this, the judge remarked that determining the interim expenses for the girl is necessary; a long date could not be given.
The judge directed the counsel of Punjab Home Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal to submit reply till April 4.
Ambreen and Noorul Amin Mengal entered into a wedlock and they have a five year old daughter Aliha.
Ambreen, the plaintiff, said Mengal was not giving expenses even for treatment of her daughter. She said he did not come to meet the daughter. She asked the court to direct him to provide expenses for the treatment of the daughter.
Recent Stories
Faisalabad police arrest suspects in fatal Kite string killing of youth
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 March 2024
Main suspect arrested in Faisalabad of kite incident
Pakistan Day celebrations at IMCG-PG.F7/4 Margala College
Tennis: ATP-WTA Miami Open results: collated
Traditional Holi celebrations in Bahawalnagar District
Reza appreciates Pakistan Navy for rescuing eight Iranian fishermen
PNS Yarmook rescues eight Iranian fishermen from fire-stricken boat
Sahib Zada Zubair expresses concern over rising robbery cases
KP CM decides to launch new feeder route for BRT
AJK PM pledges to safeguard state population's rights
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ANF recovers 640 kg drugs in five operations8 minutes ago
-
Govt implementing IT-based track & trace system in factories to control production, protect revenue: ..28 minutes ago
-
Markets, malls buzzing with shoppers after iftar to soak in Eid spirit47 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of famous playwright Haseena Moin observed48 minutes ago
-
Motorcyclist died in accident48 minutes ago
-
One soldier martyred, four terrorists killed in Turbat Naval Base attack48 minutes ago
-
Four terrorists killed in D I Khan IBO48 minutes ago
-
Faisalabad police arrest suspects in fatal Kite string killing of youth49 minutes ago
-
Foreign Secretary visits Russian embassy to condole Moscow terror attack2 hours ago
-
Tractor-trolley collision claims two lives in Bahawalpur2 hours ago
-
PM lauds security forces for foiling terrorist attack on Turbat naval airbase2 hours ago
-
PM welcomes UNSC resolution on Gaza ceasefire; urges immediate implementation3 hours ago