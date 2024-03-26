Open Menu

Family's Maintenance Allowance Case: Punjab Home Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal Directed To Submit Reply Till April 4

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 26, 2024 | 12:12 PM

Mian Dawood, the counsel of Ambreen Sardar who is the second wife of Noorul Amin Mengal, tells court that Mr. Mengal is just delaying the matter through his counsel and is not providing expenses for the sick daughter who needs urgent treatment.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 26th, 2024) A family court on Tuesday directed the counsel of Punjab Home Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal’s lawyer to submit reply till April 4 in a case filed by his second wife seeking maintenance allowance.

Family Judge Shazia Kausar passed the order while hearing the plea of Ambreen Sardar seeking directives for her husband to provide expenses for the treatment of their five-year old daughter Aliha Noor.

Advocate Mian Dawood represented Ambreen and Aliha before the court.

During the hearing, the counsel for Noorul Amin Mengal tried to seek long date.

"We have filed a power of attorney today, request for a date after Eid for to submit response," said Zahid Iqbal, the lawyer for Punjab's Home Secretary.

Mian Dawood opposed his plea by saying that demanding a long date is to delay the matter and to stop the daughter's expenses.

He told the court that delay on part of Noorul Amin Mengal disrupted treatment of the child girl.

“The girl suffers from autism, she cannot communicate normally, and undergoes therapy daily,” said Advocate Dawood.

At this, the judge remarked that determining the interim expenses for the girl is necessary; a long date could not be given.

The judge directed the counsel of Punjab Home Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal to submit reply till April 4.

Ambreen and Noorul Amin Mengal entered into a wedlock and they have a five year old daughter Aliha.

Ambreen, the plaintiff, said Mengal was not giving expenses even for treatment of her daughter. She said he did not come to meet the daughter. She asked the court to direct him to provide expenses for the treatment of the daughter.

