Famous actor Farhan Ali Agha joins PTI

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ):Famous Pakistani Actor Farhan Ali Agha on Monday announced to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in a press conference at Insaf House.

He announced this in the presence of PTI leaders including Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi, PTI Karachi President Khurram Sherzaman, MPAs Sindh Dr Imran Ali Shah, Shehzad Qureshi, Dr Sanjay Gangwani, and others.

On the occasion, PTI leaders felicitated the actor on joining the PTI.

Leader of the Opposition Firdous Shamim Naqvi while addressing to the press conference welcomed the actor to be part of the PTI. He said that attempts were being made to make the Census issue controversial in Karachi.

He said that different parties had raised objections to 2017 census. When PTI come into power its goal was to boost economy of the country.

He said that Karachi was the only city where people come from every nook and corner of the country and live here but their votes were registered in their home town.

Firdous Shamim said that local bodies elections were necessary under the Article 140A of the Constitution.

He alleged that the Sindh government was delaying LG elections under the pretext of Covid-19.

He threatened the provincial government that if it did not introduce the new LG law within a month they would come on the roads.