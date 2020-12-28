UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Famous Actor Farhan Ali Agha Joins PTI

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 11:32 PM

Famous actor Farhan Ali Agha joins PTI

Famous Pakistani Actor Farhan Ali Agha on Monday announced to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in a press conference at Insaf House

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ):Famous Pakistani Actor Farhan Ali Agha on Monday announced to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in a press conference at Insaf House.

He announced this in the presence of PTI leaders including Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi, PTI Karachi President Khurram Sherzaman, MPAs Sindh Dr Imran Ali Shah, Shehzad Qureshi, Dr Sanjay Gangwani, and others.

On the occasion, PTI leaders felicitated the actor on joining the PTI.

Leader of the Opposition Firdous Shamim Naqvi while addressing to the press conference welcomed the actor to be part of the PTI. He said that attempts were being made to make the Census issue controversial in Karachi.

He said that different parties had raised objections to 2017 census. When PTI come into power its goal was to boost economy of the country.

He said that Karachi was the only city where people come from every nook and corner of the country and live here but their votes were registered in their home town.

Firdous Shamim said that local bodies elections were necessary under the Article 140A of the Constitution.

He alleged that the Sindh government was delaying LG elections under the pretext of Covid-19.

He threatened the provincial government that if it did not introduce the new LG law within a month they would come on the roads.

Related Topics

Karachi Assembly Sindh Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Threatened Farhan Ali Agha 2017 From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Number of People Injured in Kabul Blast Rises to 1 ..

15 minutes ago

German stocks surge to close at record high

15 minutes ago

Road Traffic Accident in Zimbabwe Leaves 17 People ..

15 minutes ago

Gorbachev-Reagan 1985 Formula Still Relevant for S ..

15 minutes ago

China's Xi Says Beijing-Moscow Relations Unaffecte ..

15 minutes ago

Balochistan reports 17 more positive COVID-19 case ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.