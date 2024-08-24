Open Menu

Famous Actor Jamshed Ansari Remembered On Death Anniversary

Faizan Hashmi Published August 24, 2024 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) The death anniversary of famous radio, television, and film artist Jamshed Ansari was observed on Saturday.

Born on December 31, 1942, in the Saharanpur city of Uttar Pradesh, he migrated to Pakistan along with his family when Pakistan was created in 1947.

His first assignment of acting was in the Pakistan Television play Jharokay.

Jamshed Ansari also played the memorable role of Safdar in the longest-running Pakistani radio program, `Hamid Mian Kay Haan’.

Jamshed’s first television play from Karachi television was ‘Ghora ghaas khata hai’.

In a career spanning over 40 years, Ansari has to his credit over 200 tv dramas, three films, and many radio and stage serials.

He earned 55 national and two international awards in his career.

He breathed his last on August 24, 2005.

