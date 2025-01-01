Famous actor Rangeela remembered on birth anniversary

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Famous comedian and filmstar Rangeela was remembered on his birth anniversary on Wednesday.

he was born on January 1,1937 , Rangeela started his professional career in 1957 with urdu film `Daata', and shot to fame with films `Surya' and `Gehra Daagh'.

He contributed as musician, singer, lyricist, writer and distributor as well.

Rangeela who took a keen interest in body-building and physical exercises as a teenager, moved to Lahore at a young age and earned his livelihood by painting billboards for the Lahore movie industry.

Rangeela made his professional cinematic debut in 1958 in a Punjabi film. Besides acting in movies, he also directed many, sang songs, and wrote some scripts.

The film `Diya Aur Toofan' was Rangeela's directional debut. He directed numerous movies under the banner of `Rangeela productions'.

Overall he acted in over 550 films in a career spanning over 4 decades. Rangeela died on May 24, 2005 at the age of 68.