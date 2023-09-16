Open Menu

Famous Balochi Poet Qazi Mubarak Passes Away

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 16, 2023

Famous Balochi poet Qazi Mubarak passes away

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2023 ) :Famous Balochi poet and intellectual Qazi Mubarak passed away on late Friday night, family sources confirmed.

He was a guest of Babu Alam in Turbat where he died late at night.

Mubarak Qazi, who was lovingly nicknamed Aba Qazi in Balochi literature, had a distinct identity in the world of poetry.

Qazi Mubarak's poetry influenced Balochi literature for half a century, he will be remembered for his service to Balochi literature and language for centuries to come as well.

