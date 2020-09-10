Famous broadcaster Imdad Ali Khwaja passes away

Eminent broadcaster and former Station Director Radio Pakistan, Hyderabad, Imdad Ali Khwaja has passed away here on Wednesday night

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Eminent broadcaster and former Station Director Radio Pakistan, Hyderabad, Imdad Ali Khwaja has passed away here on Wednesday night.

He was unwell mainly due to old age and weakness.

Imdad Ali Khwaja was known as one of the best music producers of Radio Pakistan who had introduced new talent in the field of music.

The famous singers of Pakistan such as Alan Fakir, Mai Bhaagi and others were introduced by late Imdad Khwaja who had also served as Station Director at Radio Pakistan Hyderabad, incumbent SD Ali Akbar Hingorjo said while talking to APP.

Imdad Ali Khwaja had also produced several memorable music programs which were being listened by thousands of Radio listeners for many years.

The funeral prayer of late Imdad Ali Khwaja was held at Imamia Trust, Latifabad on Thursday which was attended by large number of people belonging to different walks of life including relatives, friends and music lovers.

He was laid to rest at Baban Shah graveyard near GOR colony.