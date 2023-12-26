Open Menu

Famous Comedian Munawar Zarif Remembered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 26, 2023 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) Birth anniversary of famous Pakistani comedian and film actor Munawar Zarif was observed on Monday.

Born on December 25, 1940, in Gujranwala, Munawar Zarif was a versatile actor and comedian best known for his work in the local cinema of the 1970s and was named as “Shehenshah-i-Zarafat” by his fans.

He appeared in over 320 movies and was famous for his out-of-script dialogue delivery.

Munawar Zarif started his film career with the Punjabi film Dandian in 1961 and got a breakthrough from the film Hath Jori. His other famous films included Pardey Mein Rehney Do, Banarsi Thugg, Naukar Wohti Da and Jeera Blade.

He was awarded the Nigar Award for his outstanding performance in Baharo Phool Barsao, Zeenat and Ishaq Deewana.

Munawar Zarif died on April 29, 1976 in Lahore.

