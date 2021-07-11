UrduPoint.com
Famous Cricketer Younus Khan Visits New Jetty At Keamari Boat Basin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 11th July 2021 | 08:40 PM

Famous cricketer Younus Khan visits New Jetty at Keamari Boat Basin

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :Famous cricketer of Pakistan Younus Khan Sunday visited the new Jetty at Keamari boat basin which has been opened since June 20,2021 onwards after reconstruction to facilitate the public and residents of Baba, Bhit Islands and Manora areas.

KPT Chairman Nadir Mumtaz Warraich greeted the famous cricketer and informed him that the Old Jetty was shutdown for reconstruction work, said a spokesperson of the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) on Sunday.

Younus Khan also embarked upon a boat cruise from the KPT's newly built Keamari Boat Basin and witnessed a vessel entering the Karachi Port.

It is pertinent to mention here that the old Jetty has been closed for reconstruction under phase-II.

