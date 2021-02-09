Famous film actress Meena Shorey remembered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Famous film actress Meena Shorey was remembered on the occasion of her death anniversary on Tuesday.

Her real name was Khursheed Jahan, and she was born to a Muslim family in Raiwind in the year 1921.

She worked in Indian industry and her best known films include 'Chaman' (1948), 'Ek Thi Ladki' (1949), 'Dholak' (1951) and 'Ek Do Teen' (1953). In the Pakistani industry she acted in 29 films, including 'Bara Aadmi' (1957), 'Sitaron ki Duniya' (1958), 'Jagga' (1958), 'Behrupiya' (1960), 'Mausiqar'(1962), 'Andhi Mohabbat' (1964) and 'Khamosh Raho' (1964) – especially 'Sarfarosh' (1956) which proved a super hit movie.

She died on February 9, 1989 in Lahore.