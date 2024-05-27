Famous Film Actress Rani Remembered On Death Anniversary
Umer Jamshaid Published May 27, 2024 | 02:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) The thirty-first death anniversary of renowned film actress Nasira Begum known as Rani was observed on Monday.
Born on December 8, 1946 in Lahore, Rani made her screen debut in the film Mehboob in 1962. She remained one of the most successful actresses in Pakistan and acted in both urdu and Punjabi films.
Some of her notable films of Rani including Dewar Bhabhi, Hazar Dastan, Dil Mera Dharkan Teri, Anjuman, Tehzeeb, Umrao Jan Ada, Diya Aur Toofan, and Baharo Phool Barsao.
She won a Nigar Award for the film ‘Mera Ghar Meri Jannat’ in 1968. She also won another Nigar Award for best actress for her role in the film ‘Sona Chandi’ in 1986.
Recent Stories
PML-N calls meeting to decide matter of President election
Weather update: Temperature may rise upto 44 Celsius today
Muqam lauds IOM services for Afghan refugees in Pakistan
PM commends Norway’s decision to recognize Palestine
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024
Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy candidates ahead of T20 WC 2024
Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa
Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match
Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Valuation Table for year 2024-25 discussed at Revenue officials meeting3 minutes ago
-
Teachers provide professional training to students:DC Larkana3 minutes ago
-
Shrimp farming workshop concludes3 minutes ago
-
U.S. Ambassador Blome’s Meeting with Finance Minister Aurangzeb11 minutes ago
-
IG Police Punjab visit Safe City Faisalabad23 minutes ago
-
No death reported in Mujahid colony incident,DPO23 minutes ago
-
PML-N calls meeting to decide matter of President election46 minutes ago
-
Truck driver shot dead over resistance in dacoity53 minutes ago
-
Five criminals held1 hour ago
-
Dr Eshratul Ebad congratulates KP Governor1 hour ago
-
PESCO recovers Rs 15bln from defaulters1 hour ago
-
Seven cattle makeshifts points to be set up in district1 hour ago