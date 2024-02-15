Famous film music director Rasheed Attre remembered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) Renowned film music director Abdul Rasheed Attre commonly known as Rasheed Attre was remembered on the occasion of his birth anniversary on Thursday. Born in Amritsar on February 15, 1919, he acquired his initial music lessons from Khan Sahib Ashfaq Husain.

Sharp enough in the field of learning music, Rasheed Attre soon mastered the musical instruments in general and tabla in particular. In the early 1940s, Rasheed decided to consolidate his efforts towards music composition and started his music career at Mahishori Pictures, Lahore, where he composed two songs for the film Pagli.

Rashid Attre was selected as the music director to compose songs for the Bombay Talkies’ first Muslim social film Nateeja (1947).

After the partition, he migrated to Pakistan with his family in 1948. Rashid Attre used playback singers Zubaida Khanum and Naseem Begum in the early years of his career in Pakistan. Later he composed music for several supper hit songs of Noor Jehan including the famous Ghazal of Faiz "Mujh se pehli si Muhabbat meray mehboob na maang" for Qaidi in 1962.

He won three awards for best music director for Saat Lakh, Neend and Shaheed.

Rasheed Attre died on December 18, 1967 at the age of 48. His films Zarqa and Bahisht were released in 1969 and 1974 respectively after his death.