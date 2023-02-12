UrduPoint.com

Famous Filmmaker, Director A.J. Kardar Remembered

Sumaira FH Published February 12, 2023 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2023 ) :Death anniversary of famous Pakistani filmmaker and director A.J.

Kardar was observed Sunday.

Born on November 25, 1926, he was the brother of filmmaker Abdur Rashid Kardar and the cousin of international cricketer Abdul Hafeez Kardar and the celebrated Indian filmmaker and producer A.R. Kardar.

A.J. Kardar collaborated with Faiz Ahmed Faiz on many films and documentaries. He is credited in particular for having directed Jago Hua Savera, a film which received international recognition and numerous awards. It was the first Pakistani film to be submitted for an Oscar in the Best Foreign Film Category. It was also entered into the 1st Moscow International Film Festival where it won a Golden Medal.

Kardar also directed a large number of documentaries, including one on Iqbal.

In 1959 he started making films and penned, produced and directed three feature films and 59 documentaries. Some of the awards his work has received include Boston Film Festival Award (1961), Moscow Gold Medal Award (1959), Golden Dolphin Award from Iran and the Nigar Award from Pakistan (1969).

During the 1970s he worked with the National Film Development Corporation (NAFDEC).

He died in London on February 14, 2002 after a protracted illness. Hewas 76 and was said to have been suffering from cancer.

