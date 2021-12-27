Famous humorous poet Mohammad Arif calls on Chairman PAL

Famous humorous poet Mohammad Arif on Monday called on Chairman Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :Famous humorous poet Mohammad Arif on Monday called on Chairman Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL).

During a meeting, Arif also presented his books of humorous poetry, said a press release.

On the occasion, Dr Yousuf Khushk said humorous poetry is a bright chapter in our overall poetry literature. The academy strives to promote comic literature, he added. Mohammad Arif appreciated the practical steps taken by PAL for the promotion of literature and especially for the historical and research work project on the tradition of humor in the country.