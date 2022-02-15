Famous legal expert Shoaib Shaheen visits International Islamic University

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Advocate Supreme Court of Pakistan, a known legal expert and International Islamic University (IIU) Alumnus, Shoaib Shaheen visited the Alma mater on Tuesday where he held meetings with the university Vice Presidents

He met with Prof. Dr. N.B. Jumani, Vice President, Administration and Finance, and Prof. Dr. Ayaz Afsar, Vice President Academics. The meeting was also attended by Dean Faculty of Shariah and Law Dr. Atta Ullah Faizi, Director Academics Dr. Muhammad Mumtaz, Incharge Protocol and Public Relations Nasir Farid and Assistant Director Protocol and Public Relations Al-Hassan.

Shoaib Shaheen, reminiscing his students life, said that the IIUI is a prominent seat of learning that gave a number of extra ordinary Names to the legal fraternity. He further said that university is worldly known for its services in the field of education. He hailed the Faculty of Shariah and Law saying that it has been blessed with valuable faculty members since its inception.

He expressed that the university and his teachers of IIUI have a vital role in his success in the life and career.

On the occasion, IIUI Vice Presidents thanked him for the visit and said that IIUI is dedicated to provide best and balanced minds to the society blended with the Islamic values. They also endorsed suggestion of Shoaib Shaheen that university may commence refresher courses for the lawyers and agreed that soon online courses for lawyers shall be started. They added that the university's Shariah academy is regularly arranging training and orientation courses for the legal fraternity.

The Vice President Academics appreciating the cooperation of Shoaib Shaheen said that he has been cooperative and showed his immense love for the alma mater while he was having the charge of the Chairman of the Committee of Legal Education of Pakistan Bar Council