Famous Lotus Lake at Shakarparian looses beauty

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :Surrounded by lush green trees, covered with lotus plants and flowers, the Lotus Lake, at the Shakarparian, used to captivate the visitors for its serene magic, is now giving a pathetic look and a house of wild growth and rubble dump.

Developed in 1970, the Lotus Lake that was once a small pool with lotus flowers surrounded by walkways and flowering trees is now converted into a barren palace.

Seeing flowers and fauna surrounding of Lotus Lake was always a pleasant experience, but not now, as the site has been neglected since long has lost the natural beauty.

The people who used to come here regularly to enjoy the lake view with amazing greenery are now welcome by heavy bushes and piles of mud.

It was observed that one side of the park is fully occupied by heavy bushes that have probably not been trimmed for quite a while.

There is only one thing that gives slightly better view and compels the visitors to visit the sight a signboard fixed near by Lok Virsa directing about track of the lake with words of Lotus Lake.

When approached it was learnt from the concerned official of CDA that they are making all-out efforts to preserve and develop natural beauty of the Capital for which, he maintained that they are renovating famous recreational places.

He said that they would renovate it shortly, as it was also in development plan of Shakarparian.