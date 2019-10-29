UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Famous Lotus Lake At Shakarparian Looses Beauty

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 04:31 PM

Famous Lotus Lake at Shakarparian looses beauty

Surrounded by lush green trees, covered with lotus plants and flowers, the Lotus Lake, at the Shakarparian, used to captivate the visitors for its serene magic, is now giving a pathetic look and a house of wild growth and rubble dump

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :Surrounded by lush green trees, covered with lotus plants and flowers, the Lotus Lake, at the Shakarparian, used to captivate the visitors for its serene magic, is now giving a pathetic look and a house of wild growth and rubble dump.

Developed in 1970, the Lotus Lake that was once a small pool with lotus flowers surrounded by walkways and flowering trees is now converted into a barren palace.

Seeing flowers and fauna surrounding of Lotus Lake was always a pleasant experience, but not now, as the site has been neglected since long has lost the natural beauty.

The people who used to come here regularly to enjoy the lake view with amazing greenery are now welcome by heavy bushes and piles of mud.

It was observed that one side of the park is fully occupied by heavy bushes that have probably not been trimmed for quite a while.

There is only one thing that gives slightly better view and compels the visitors to visit the sight a signboard fixed near by Lok Virsa directing about track of the lake with words of Lotus Lake.

When approached it was learnt from the concerned official of CDA that they are making all-out efforts to preserve and develop natural beauty of the Capital for which, he maintained that they are renovating famous recreational places.

He said that they would renovate it shortly, as it was also in development plan of Shakarparian.

Related Topics

Visit SITE Capital Development Authority From

Recent Stories

Strikes, student rallies as protests build in Iraq ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan has rich multi-cultural heritage, Preside ..

2 minutes ago

Argentina's Grossi Selected As New Director Genera ..

2 minutes ago

Shahid Khan Afridi opposes JUI-F's Azadi March

23 minutes ago

Eradication of corruption NAB's foremost priority: ..

2 minutes ago

Flooding in Central African Republic leaves at lea ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.