Open Menu

Famous Music Director Nisar Bazmi Remembered On Birth Anniversary

Umer Jamshaid Published December 01, 2023 | 07:15 PM

Famous music director Nisar Bazmi remembered on birth anniversary

Renowned composer and music director Nisar Bazmi was remembered on the occasion of his birth anniversary on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) Renowned composer and music director Nisar Bazmi was remembered on the occasion of his birth anniversary on Friday.

Born on December 1, 1924 near Bombay in a Maharashtar religious family, his real name was Syed Nisar Ahmed.

He changed his last name to Bazmi to embark on a film music career.

He started learning music at the age of 13 and soon mastered various musical instruments.

He was hired by the All India Radio in 1939 as an artist and his first composed songs in 1944, were broadcast on the Bombay Radio Station.

His first film, Jumna Paar, was released in 1946 and immediately established him as a first-rate composer.

Bazmi composed songs for more than 40 films in India, 28 of which were released before he migrated to Pakistan.

Nisar Bazmi came to visit his relatives in Pakistan in 1962.

Here he met veteran film producer Fazal Karim Fazli who invited him to compose music for Pakistani films.

Bazmi accepted the offer and decided to settle in Pakistan.

His first song in Pakistan was "Mohabbat mei tere sar ki qasam" for the 1964 film "Aisa bhi hota hai".

He also composed many songs for Runa Laila, Ahmed Rushdi, Mehdi Hassan, Faisal Nadeem, Khursheed, and Saleem Shahzaad. His most popular songs included Ahmed Rushdi’s “Aise bhi hain meherban” or “kuchh loag rooth kar bhi”, Noor Jehan’s “Abhi dhoond hi rahi thi”, Runa Laila’s “Dil dhadke” or “Kaatay na katay”, Mehdi Hasan’s “Ranjish hi sahi”, Nayyara Noor’s “Bol re guriya bol zara”, and Alamgir’s “Hum chale to humaray” were all instant hits.

He had trained many of the modern composers and composed music for 140 films in all during his career.

Overall he composed music for more than 60 Pakistani films.

His national songs were as popular as his film numbers.

PTV played a great role in popularising “Yeh watan tumhara hai”, “Khayal rakhna”, “Hum zinda qaum hain” and “Aae Rooh-i-Quaid”. Nisar Bazmi was awarded Pride of Performance Award in 1994 and he received many Nigar Awards for his achievements.

Nisar Bazmi died on March 22, 2007 in Karachi.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan India Film And Movies Music Visit Died Bol Noor Jehan Mehdi Hassan Nayyara Noor Alamgir Saudi Arabia Riyals March December Family All

Recent Stories

MCL imposes Rs 3.64m fine on encroachers in Nov

MCL imposes Rs 3.64m fine on encroachers in Nov

3 minutes ago
 Comsats University announces 100% free education f ..

Comsats University announces 100% free education for factory workers' children

3 minutes ago
 AJK PM denies social media reports about abolishme ..

AJK PM denies social media reports about abolishment of NTS system

3 minutes ago
 Nadal confirms Brisbane return ahead of Australian ..

Nadal confirms Brisbane return ahead of Australian Open

11 minutes ago
 BISE Mirpurkhas launches online enrollment system ..

BISE Mirpurkhas launches online enrollment system for year 2023-24

11 minutes ago
 Mega KPEC project under construction in district K ..

Mega KPEC project under construction in district Khyber: Dr Aamir

15 minutes ago
PM invites Dutch firms to invest in Pakistan's agr ..

PM invites Dutch firms to invest in Pakistan's agriculture, energy sectors

21 minutes ago
 Five diagnosed with dengue virus in RWP

Five diagnosed with dengue virus in RWP

21 minutes ago
 IHC to hear Nawaz Sharif's appeal on Dec 7, in Al- ..

IHC to hear Nawaz Sharif's appeal on Dec 7, in Al-Azizia case

17 minutes ago
 S.Africa throws port operator $2.5bn lifeline

S.Africa throws port operator $2.5bn lifeline

18 minutes ago
 US facts prove Canadian allegations against India ..

US facts prove Canadian allegations against India for terrorism

18 minutes ago
 KP minister pledges modern road network, local job ..

KP minister pledges modern road network, local job boost for Hazara Division

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan