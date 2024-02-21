Famous Newscaster Farhana Owais honored

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, organized an event titled “ Itraf e Kamal” to honour renowned tv anchor Dr Farhana Owais, in a program at the Haseena Moin Hall here on Wednesday.

The event was specially attended by the Provincial Minister of Information, Minority Affairs, Social Protection, and President Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, Muhammad Ahmed Shah. Professor Ahmed Qadri presided over the event.

During the ceremony, Ahmed Shah stated that the Arts Council has adopted a family-like structure where each member is considered like a family member.

He praised those who supported him during the Aalmi urdu Conference and emphasized the importance of Farhana's contributions.

Muhammad Ahmed Shah also presented a bouquet to Dr. Farhana Owais.

Professor Ahmed Qadri, in his presidential address, stated that Urdu is a language that touches the heart and diminishes enmity.

Dr. Farhana Owais said that when a person focuses and concentrates on a task, success becomes their destiny.