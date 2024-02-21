Open Menu

Famous Newscaster Farhana Owais Honored

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 21, 2024 | 09:55 PM

Famous Newscaster Farhana Owais honored

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, organized an event titled “ Itraf e Kamal” to honour renowned TV anchor Dr Farhana Owais, in a program at the Haseena Moin Hall here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, organized an event titled “ Itraf e Kamal” to honour renowned tv anchor Dr Farhana Owais, in a program at the Haseena Moin Hall here on Wednesday.

The event was specially attended by the Provincial Minister of Information, Minority Affairs, Social Protection, and President Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, Muhammad Ahmed Shah. Professor Ahmed Qadri presided over the event.

During the ceremony, Ahmed Shah stated that the Arts Council has adopted a family-like structure where each member is considered like a family member.

He praised those who supported him during the Aalmi urdu Conference and emphasized the importance of Farhana's contributions.

Muhammad Ahmed Shah also presented a bouquet to Dr. Farhana Owais.

Professor Ahmed Qadri, in his presidential address, stated that Urdu is a language that touches the heart and diminishes enmity.

Dr. Farhana Owais said that when a person focuses and concentrates on a task, success becomes their destiny.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Minority Haseena Moin Family Event TV

Recent Stories

Reading Minds

Reading Minds

28 minutes ago
 PSL 9: Lahore Qalandars set 167-run target for Mul ..

PSL 9: Lahore Qalandars set 167-run target for Multan Sultans

47 minutes ago
 Babar Azam quickest to 10000 T20 runs

Babar Azam quickest to 10000 T20 runs

57 minutes ago
 Stock markets diverge before Nvidia results, Fed m ..

Stock markets diverge before Nvidia results, Fed minutes

57 minutes ago
 Gaza, Ukraine loom large as G20 foreign ministers ..

Gaza, Ukraine loom large as G20 foreign ministers meet

58 minutes ago
 ISSI hosts public talk on 'Stabilizing Pakistan's ..

ISSI hosts public talk on 'Stabilizing Pakistan's Economy'

58 minutes ago
EU Funding Empowers Pakistan’s Flood-Affected Co ..

EU Funding Empowers Pakistan’s Flood-Affected Communities Through Cash Assista ..

58 minutes ago
 Secretary Information condoles demise of senior jo ..

Secretary Information condoles demise of senior journalist Nazir Naji

58 minutes ago
 KU 21 Senate meeting approves annual actual statem ..

KU 21 Senate meeting approves annual actual statement of accounts

1 hour ago
 Pakistan keen to boost chromium ore exports to Chi ..

Pakistan keen to boost chromium ore exports to China

1 hour ago
 PML-N, MQM pledge continued federal level cooperat ..

PML-N, MQM pledge continued federal level cooperation

1 hour ago
 UNSC must take action to push for a ceasefire in G ..

UNSC must take action to push for a ceasefire in Gaza: Chinese spokesperson

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan