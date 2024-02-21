Famous Newscaster Farhana Owais Honored
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 21, 2024 | 09:55 PM
Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, organized an event titled “ Itraf e Kamal” to honour renowned TV anchor Dr Farhana Owais, in a program at the Haseena Moin Hall here on Wednesday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, organized an event titled “ Itraf e Kamal” to honour renowned tv anchor Dr Farhana Owais, in a program at the Haseena Moin Hall here on Wednesday.
The event was specially attended by the Provincial Minister of Information, Minority Affairs, Social Protection, and President Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, Muhammad Ahmed Shah. Professor Ahmed Qadri presided over the event.
During the ceremony, Ahmed Shah stated that the Arts Council has adopted a family-like structure where each member is considered like a family member.
He praised those who supported him during the Aalmi urdu Conference and emphasized the importance of Farhana's contributions.
Muhammad Ahmed Shah also presented a bouquet to Dr. Farhana Owais.
Professor Ahmed Qadri, in his presidential address, stated that Urdu is a language that touches the heart and diminishes enmity.
Dr. Farhana Owais said that when a person focuses and concentrates on a task, success becomes their destiny.
Recent Stories
Reading Minds
PSL 9: Lahore Qalandars set 167-run target for Multan Sultans
Babar Azam quickest to 10000 T20 runs
Stock markets diverge before Nvidia results, Fed minutes
Gaza, Ukraine loom large as G20 foreign ministers meet
ISSI hosts public talk on 'Stabilizing Pakistan's Economy'
EU Funding Empowers Pakistan’s Flood-Affected Communities Through Cash Assista ..
Secretary Information condoles demise of senior journalist Nazir Naji
KU 21 Senate meeting approves annual actual statement of accounts
Pakistan keen to boost chromium ore exports to China
PML-N, MQM pledge continued federal level cooperation
UNSC must take action to push for a ceasefire in Gaza: Chinese spokesperson
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ISSI hosts public talk on 'Stabilizing Pakistan's Economy'58 minutes ago
-
EU Funding Empowers Pakistan’s Flood-Affected Communities Through Cash Assistance58 minutes ago
-
Secretary Information condoles demise of senior journalist Nazir Naji58 minutes ago
-
KU 21 Senate meeting approves annual actual statement of accounts1 hour ago
-
PML-N, MQM pledge continued federal level cooperation1 hour ago
-
DC visits Allied Hospital-1 to review patients’ registration1 hour ago
-
Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi lays foundation stone of Al-Aleem Medical College Audit ..1 hour ago
-
IHC disposes of pleas against elections results of Capital's 3 constituencies2 hours ago
-
Pakistani food items exports sets o cross $7 bn by year’s end: Motiwala2 hours ago
-
SFA inaugurates Food Testing Lab in Tando Jam2 hours ago
-
Sindh Appellate Tribunal of LC's hearing in Hyderabad on Feb 242 hours ago
-
Edu ministry to organise Kit Distribution Ceremony for out-of-school children2 hours ago