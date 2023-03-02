UrduPoint.com

Famous Outlet Sealed Over Failure To Deploy POS App

March 02, 2023

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :Regional Tax Office (RTO) on Thursday sealed a famous business outlet, here, over failure to install the Point of Sale (PoS) App on their respective system and connecting it to the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) for tax collection.

Additional Commissioner Income Tax Kamran Ullah took action against Carobar/Karegar, a garment- cloth shop located at Kashmir Road, Saddar for failing to deploy POS App under the sales tax act 1990, said a news release.

The RTO Rawalpindi is committed to bringing all major retailers under its tax net by integrating them with FBR's online system.

It is pertinent to note that FBR has allowed its field formations to seal Tier-1 retailers' outlets by amending provisions relating to penalties of the Sales Tax Act, 1990.

