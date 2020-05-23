UrduPoint.com
Famous Painter Ali Imam Remembered On Death Anniversary

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 23rd May 2020 | 02:27 PM

Famous painter Ali Imam remembered on death anniversary

Ali Imam, a great painter, who touched the lives of several people through his art, is being remembered on Saturday at his 18th death anniversary.

Ali Imam, a painter, art connoisseur, art critic, gallery owner and a teacher to many art lovers was born in Narsinghpur, India in 1924. Ali Imam began painting in 1941 when he joined the evening classes of the Nagpur school of Art. He graduated from Punjab University in 1949. His first solo was at Rawalpindi in 1952. Later he lived in London from 1956-67. Then he returned to Pakistan.

Over a period of time, Ali Imam became an important art educationist in Karachi.

He was the architect of the modern curriculum of The Central Institute of Arts and Crafts. Ali Imam was of the first generation of Pakistan artists and a great art promoter. From 1970 till 2002 he was running the Indus Gallery in Karachi where many notable artists have held their first shows. His sole aim was to promote the artist, create a public awareness and educate art collectors, until May 23, 2002, when a very important chapter of Pakistan art history closed.He was awarded Tamgha-i-Imtiaz and President's Award for the Pride of Performance.

