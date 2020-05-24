UrduPoint.com
Famous Pakistani Comedian 'Rangeela' Remembered

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 24th May 2020 | 02:00 PM

Famous Pakistani comedian 'Rangeela' remembered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2020 ) :Famous Pakistani comedian and film actor, singer, story-writer, producer and director Rangeela was remembered on his 15th death anniversary on Sunday.

Rangeela, with the original name of Muhammad Saeed Khan was born in Parachinar, district Kurram of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on January 1, 1937.

He moved to Lahore at a young age with his family and started to earn his livelihood by painting billboards for the Pakistani film industry.

His career formally started at the age of 21 from a Punjabi feature film 'Jatti'. Rangeela started to do comedy roles after this film and soon became one of the most sought after comedians of Lollywood.

The film 'Diya Aur Toofan' was Rangeela's directional debut. The song "Gaa Mere Manwa Gaata Ja Re", which is still fresh in the memories of the music-lovers, was sung by Rangeela himself and was featured in the movie.

He directed number of movies films under the banner of Rangeela Productions.

Rangeela died on May 24, 2005, at the age of 68 leaving hundreds of thousands of fans mourning after a lustrouscareer spanning over four decades in national film industry.

