Open Menu

Famous Poet Abid Rashid Honored

Umer Jamshaid Published January 02, 2025 | 08:08 PM

Famous poet Abid Rashid honored

A poetry session was organized by Afarinesh Lyallpur in honor of the famous poet Abid Rashid who came from Chicago

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) A poetry session was organized by Afarinesh Lyallpur in honor of the famous poet Abid Rashid who came from Chicago.

Nusrat Siddiqui presided over the event while Dr. Riaz Majeed was the guest of honor.

In the poetry session, Nasir Majeed, Samiullah Urfi, Sarwar Khan Sarwar, AH Atif, Malik Fayyaz, Arshad Aziz, Saman Kamuka, Ajmal Sarosh, Zia Jamshed, Majid Mushtaq, Babar Ali Asad, Irfan Sultani, Ahmed Owais, Muhammad Hussain and Shahbaz Younis presented their poems, which were highly appreciated.

The special guest Abid Rashid appreciated Amjad Ghani, an owner of the Afarinsh Zia Booksellers who made excellent arrangements for today’s poetry session.

Related Topics

Rashid Nasir Chicago Jamshed Babar Ali Event From

Recent Stories

Drug peddler held with heroin

Drug peddler held with heroin

2 minutes ago
 Rupee sheds 09 paisa against dollar

Rupee sheds 09 paisa against dollar

56 seconds ago
 Famous poet Abid Rashid honored

Famous poet Abid Rashid honored

2 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi lau ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi lauds Balochistan Government for ..

2 minutes ago
 DIG holds Khuli Kachehri to address public grievan ..

DIG holds Khuli Kachehri to address public grievances

2 minutes ago
 9 pumping stations restored in Lyari : Mayor Karac ..

9 pumping stations restored in Lyari : Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab

2 minutes ago
Rain and snow expected in northern Pakistan amid d ..

Rain and snow expected in northern Pakistan amid dense fog in plains

2 minutes ago
 Chairman CDA reviews progress on parking plaza at ..

Chairman CDA reviews progress on parking plaza at blue area

2 minutes ago
 DC orders completing canals’ de-silting swiftly

DC orders completing canals’ de-silting swiftly

2 minutes ago
 Kashmiris to observe right to self-determination d ..

Kashmiris to observe right to self-determination day on Jan 5, reminding UN of i ..

2 minutes ago
 NA body takes notice of ministry’s failure in pr ..

NA body takes notice of ministry’s failure in providing brief to committee on ..

2 minutes ago
 Ombudsman Sukkur conducts Khuli Kachehri

Ombudsman Sukkur conducts Khuli Kachehri

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan