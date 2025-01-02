Famous Poet Abid Rashid Honored
Umer Jamshaid Published January 02, 2025 | 08:08 PM
A poetry session was organized by Afarinesh Lyallpur in honor of the famous poet Abid Rashid who came from Chicago
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) A poetry session was organized by Afarinesh Lyallpur in honor of the famous poet Abid Rashid who came from Chicago.
Nusrat Siddiqui presided over the event while Dr. Riaz Majeed was the guest of honor.
In the poetry session, Nasir Majeed, Samiullah Urfi, Sarwar Khan Sarwar, AH Atif, Malik Fayyaz, Arshad Aziz, Saman Kamuka, Ajmal Sarosh, Zia Jamshed, Majid Mushtaq, Babar Ali Asad, Irfan Sultani, Ahmed Owais, Muhammad Hussain and Shahbaz Younis presented their poems, which were highly appreciated.
The special guest Abid Rashid appreciated Amjad Ghani, an owner of the Afarinsh Zia Booksellers who made excellent arrangements for today’s poetry session.
