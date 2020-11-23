UrduPoint.com
Famous Poet Jamil Uddin Aali Remembered

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 07:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :The fifth death anniversary of famous urdu poet, critic, essayist, columnist, and scholar Jamil Uddin Aali, was observed on Monday.

Nawabzada Mirza Jamiluddin Ahmad Khan was born to a literary family in Delhi, India on January 20, 1925.He earned a BA degree in Economics from Anglo Arabic College, Delhi in 1944.

Owing to his literary pursuits he remained associated with Anjuman Tarraqi e Urdu Pakistan for 50 years.

His contribution towards promotion of Urdu and establishment of Urdu University in the country, a dream and mission of Baba e Urdu (Maulana Abdul Haq), is also duly acknowledged by many.

One of the longest poems in the Urdu literature, "Insaan," comprising 4000 verses also goes to Aali's credit and this is besides several, dohays, nazms and ghazals contributed by him to the Urdu poetry.

Aali was died of a heart attack on November 23, 2015 in Karach.

