Famous poet, literary figure Sufi Tabassum remembered

Muhammad Irfan Published August 04, 2023 | 12:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :Famous urdu poet and literary figure, Sufi Ghulam Mustafa Tabassum best known for his creation of the beloved character 'Tot Batot' was remembered on Friday on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

He was born on August 4, 1899, in Amritsar to parents of Kashmiri descent. He was an amazing talent who earned a Master's degree in Persian from Forman Christian College in Lahore and went on to spend his entire career at Government College Lahore, eventually rising to head the Department of Persian Studies.

Sufi Tabassum was best known for his creation of the beloved character 'Tot Batot' and for his translations of numerous poetical works from Urdu and Persian into Punjabi.

He was a prolific writer and speaker, and his works and speeches were widely recognized for their beauty and insight.

He was also a sought after speaker on radio and television, where his engaging personality and deep understanding of the literary arts made him a popular figure. Throughout his career, Tabassum received numerous awards for his contributions to the literary world, including the Tamgha-e-Nishane-Sipas award from the Government of Iran in 1966 and the Sitara-iImtiaz by the Government of Pakistan.

He died on February 7, 1978 in Lahore.

