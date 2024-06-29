Open Menu

Famous Poet Majeed Amjad Remembered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 29, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Famous poet Majeed Amjad remembered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) The birth anniversary of renowned poet Majeed Amjad was observed on Saturday.

Born on June 29, 1914, Majeed Amjad was famous for his poems and his first poetry compilation titled "Shab-e-Rafta" was published in 1958. However, six of his books appeared on the literary scene only after his death.

His first sustainable job as editor of a weekly journal Urooj ended in 1939. Thereafter, he qualified as inspector of civil supplies in the Department of food and Agriculture in 1944. He lived in Sahiwal for most of his life.

During his career, he wrote many beautiful poems about nature and the disregard of it by humans.

He died on May 11, 1974, in Sahiwal and was buried in his hometown, Jhang.

Related Topics

Agriculture Died Job Sahiwal Jhang May June

Recent Stories

‘Pakistan wants good ties with US on basis of mu ..

‘Pakistan wants good ties with US on basis of mutual respect’

10 minutes ago
 Actor Rashid Mahmood cries over inflated electrici ..

Actor Rashid Mahmood cries over inflated electricity bill

21 minutes ago
 There is absolutely no room for extremism in Pakis ..

There is absolutely no room for extremism in Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

2 hours ago
 Malala renews call for Gaza easefire

Malala renews call for Gaza easefire

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 June 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 June 2024

7 hours ago
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa to face India ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa to face India in final match tomorrow

16 hours ago
 Adele's partner Rich Paul plans major career moves ..

Adele's partner Rich Paul plans major career moves for her

16 hours ago
 Xi addresses conference marking 70th anniversary o ..

Xi addresses conference marking 70th anniversary of Five Principles of Peaceful ..

16 hours ago
 Uproar in Punjab Assembly leads to budget approval ..

Uproar in Punjab Assembly leads to budget approval delay

16 hours ago
 Hassanabdal Police nab car thief and recover stole ..

Hassanabdal Police nab car thief and recover stolen vehicle

16 hours ago
 Naqvi expected to attend T20 World Cup 2024 final ..

Naqvi expected to attend T20 World Cup 2024 final tomorrow

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan