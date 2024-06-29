Famous Poet Majeed Amjad Remembered
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 29, 2024 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) The birth anniversary of renowned poet Majeed Amjad was observed on Saturday.
Born on June 29, 1914, Majeed Amjad was famous for his poems and his first poetry compilation titled "Shab-e-Rafta" was published in 1958. However, six of his books appeared on the literary scene only after his death.
His first sustainable job as editor of a weekly journal Urooj ended in 1939. Thereafter, he qualified as inspector of civil supplies in the Department of food and Agriculture in 1944. He lived in Sahiwal for most of his life.
During his career, he wrote many beautiful poems about nature and the disregard of it by humans.
He died on May 11, 1974, in Sahiwal and was buried in his hometown, Jhang.
Recent Stories
‘Pakistan wants good ties with US on basis of mutual respect’
Actor Rashid Mahmood cries over inflated electricity bill
There is absolutely no room for extremism in Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hasan
Malala renews call for Gaza easefire
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 June 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa to face India in final match tomorrow
Adele's partner Rich Paul plans major career moves for her
Xi addresses conference marking 70th anniversary of Five Principles of Peaceful ..
Uproar in Punjab Assembly leads to budget approval delay
Hassanabdal Police nab car thief and recover stolen vehicle
Naqvi expected to attend T20 World Cup 2024 final tomorrow
More Stories From Pakistan
-
2,210 degrees awarded at fifth GCWUS convocation9 seconds ago
-
SNGPL punishes six consumers for illegal use of meters13 seconds ago
-
Old enmity claims life10 minutes ago
-
Revamping of rural health centres, basic health units to start in September: Minister10 minutes ago
-
‘Pakistan wants good ties with US on basis of mutual respect’10 minutes ago
-
BISP lauded20 minutes ago
-
House’s sanctity must be protected : PA Speaker20 minutes ago
-
4 shops sealed, 21 LPG cylinders confiscated20 minutes ago
-
Dacoit killed in police encounter30 minutes ago
-
Judge converts courtroom into birthday celebration for minor kid1 hour ago
-
Naqvi alerts Islamabad administration on dengue threat1 hour ago
-
Meeting reviews development schemes of Kohat2 hours ago