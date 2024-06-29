Famous poet Majeed Amjad remembered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) The birth anniversary of renowned poet Majeed Amjad was observed on Saturday.

Born on June 29, 1914, Majeed Amjad was famous for his poems and his first poetry compilation titled "Shab-e-Rafta" was published in 1958. However, six of his books appeared on the literary scene only after his death.

His first sustainable job as editor of a weekly journal Urooj ended in 1939. Thereafter, he qualified as inspector of civil supplies in the Department of food and Agriculture in 1944. He lived in Sahiwal for most of his life.

During his career, he wrote many beautiful poems about nature and the disregard of it by humans.

He died on May 11, 1974, in Sahiwal and was buried in his hometown, Jhang.