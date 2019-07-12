UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Famous Poet Saifuddin Saif Remembered On His Death Anniversary

Sumaira FH 36 seconds ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 01:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :Renowned poet and a filmmaker of Pakistan Saif Uddin Saif was remembered on his death anniversary today (Friday).

Saifuddin Saif was born in Amritsar in 1922. His poetry evolved and he wrote some very powerful poems during his college days.

He was already inclined towards writing for films, but the films for which he had written lyrics before partition were not released due to the traumatic conditions in the subcontinent.

Teri Yaad, the first film to be released in Pakistan in 1948, started its shooting before partition. Saif wrote songs for it and got a lot of praise for the freshness of his poetry.

The first film he did after Partition was Hichkoley in 1949. Amanat (1950) and Naveli (1952) were his earliest films, but his career truly flourished in 1953 when his songs in Ghulam, Mehbooba became hits.

Saifuddin Saif inaugurated his own film making company called Rehnuma Films in 1954. He scripted and presented a film Raat Kee Baat under this banner, which flopped miserably, but his next movie, in 1957, titled Saat Lakh, literally minted money, as its name and script suggested. In 1959, Saif Sahab came up with another pearl, which was Kartar Singh.

He wrote its sterling script and dialogues and also directed it with a perfect vision. Saif Sahab, compiled his poetry collection, Kham-e-Kakul, which is full of brilliant ghazals and poems. Saifuddin Saif died at the age 72 on 12 July 1993 in Lahore.

