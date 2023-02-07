UrduPoint.com

Famous Poet Sufi Ghulam Mustafa Tabassum Remembered

Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2023 | 12:00 PM

Famous poet Sufi Ghulam Mustafa Tabassum remembered

ISLAMABAD, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Famous urdu poet and literary figure, Sufi Ghulam Mustafa Tabassum best known for his creation of the beloved character 'Tot Batot' was remembered (today) on his 45th death anniversary.

He was born in Amritsar, India, to parents of Kashmiri descent, Tabassum was an amazing talent who earned a Master's degree in Persian from Forman Christian College in Lahore and went on to spend his entire career at Government College Lahore, eventually rising to head the Department of Persian Studies.

Tabassum was best known for his creation of the beloved character 'Tot Batot' and for his translations of numerous poetical works from Urdu and Persian into Punjabi.

He was a prolific writer and speaker, and his works and speeches were widely recognized for their beauty and insight.

He was also a sought-after speaker on radio and television, where his engaging personality and deep understanding of the literary arts made him a popular figure.

Throughout his career, Tabassum received numerous awards for his contributions to the literary world, including the Tamgha-e-Nishan-e-Sipas award from the Government of Iran in 1966 and the Sitara-i-Imtiaz by the Government of Pakistan.

Some of Tabassum's most notable works include 'Tot Batot', Dogona, Suwan Raine Da Sufna, and the Punjabi translation of Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream.

Tabbssum's poems and stories are known for their lyrical beauty, deep insights into the human condition, and ability to touch the hearts and minds of readers of all ages and backgrounds.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Lahore World Iran Amritsar Christian TV All From Government Best

Recent Stories

UAE COP 28 President Designate begins his 1st inte ..

UAE COP 28 President Designate begins his 1st international tour, calls all part ..

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Spain agree to expand cooperation in div ..

Pakistan, Spain agree to expand cooperation in diverse sectors

1 hour ago
 Death toll in Turkiye, Syria earthquake soars past ..

Death toll in Turkiye, Syria earthquake soars past 4,300

1 hour ago
 PM directs PTA to immediately restore Wikipedia se ..

PM directs PTA to immediately restore Wikipedia services

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Grenada Governor-General ..

UAE leaders congratulate Grenada Governor-General on Independence Day

1 hour ago
 Musharraf's funeral prayer to be offered in Karach ..

Musharraf's funeral prayer to be offered in Karachi today

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.