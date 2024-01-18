Famous Poet, Sufi Intellectual Wasif Ali Wasif Remembered On Death Anniversary
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Famous urdu poet Wasif Ali Wasif was remembered on the occasion of his death anniversary on Thursday.
Born on January 15, 1929, in Khushab he was a teacher, writer, poet and sufi intellectual. He is famous for his unique literary style.
Probably no contemporary Urdu writer is more cited in quotation than
he is. Master of aphorism, he has almost a miraculous ability to
capture a rainbow of meaning in a few dewdrops of well-chosen words.
Many of his aphorisms have become proverbs in recent years.
His book "Kiran Kiran Suraj" containing these aphorisms remained best
seller for many many years. He used to write short essays on topics
like love, life, fortune, fear, hope, expectation, promise, prayer,
happiness, sorrow and so on with clear objective of highlighting the
true spirit of islam.
His works include Shab Chiragh (Urdu poetry) ,Kiran Kiran Sooraj
(Aphorism) ,The Beaming Soul (English Version of Kiran Kiran
Sooraj),Dil Darya Samundar (Essays),Qatra Qatra Qulzum (Essays),Ocean
in Drop (English version Of Qatra Qatra Qulzam),Harf Harf Haqeeqat
(Essays),Bharay Bharolay (Punjabi Poetry),Shab Raaz (Urdu Poetry),Baat
Say Baat (Aphorism),Gumnam Adeeb (Letters),Ziker-e-Habeeb (Na'tia
Poetry),Dareechay (Aphorism),WasifYat (Essays),Kulyat-e-Wasif Ali
Wasif (Poetry), Aqwaal-e-Wasif Ali Wasif Ka Encyclopedia.
