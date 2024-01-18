Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published January 18, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Famous poet, Sufi intellectual Wasif Ali Wasif remembered on death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Famous urdu poet Wasif Ali Wasif was remembered on the occasion of his death anniversary on Thursday.

Born on January 15, 1929, in Khushab he was a teacher, writer, poet and sufi intellectual. He is famous for his unique literary style.

Probably no contemporary Urdu writer is more cited in quotation than

he is. Master of aphorism, he has almost a miraculous ability to

capture a rainbow of meaning in a few dewdrops of well-chosen words.

Many of his aphorisms have become proverbs in recent years.

His book "Kiran Kiran Suraj" containing these aphorisms remained best

seller for many many years. He used to write short essays on topics

like love, life, fortune, fear, hope, expectation, promise, prayer,

happiness, sorrow and so on with clear objective of highlighting the

true spirit of islam.

His works include Shab Chiragh (Urdu poetry) ,Kiran Kiran Sooraj

(Aphorism) ,The Beaming Soul (English Version of Kiran Kiran

Sooraj),Dil Darya Samundar (Essays),Qatra Qatra Qulzum (Essays),Ocean

in Drop (English version Of Qatra Qatra Qulzam),Harf Harf Haqeeqat

(Essays),Bharay Bharolay (Punjabi Poetry),Shab Raaz (Urdu Poetry),Baat

Say Baat (Aphorism),Gumnam Adeeb (Letters),Ziker-e-Habeeb (Na'tia

Poetry),Dareechay (Aphorism),WasifYat (Essays),Kulyat-e-Wasif Ali

Wasif (Poetry), Aqwaal-e-Wasif Ali Wasif Ka Encyclopedia.

He died on January 18,1993 in Lahore.

