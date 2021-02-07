Famous poet Sufi Tabassum remembered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :Famous urdu poet, Sufi Ghulam Mustafa Tabassum was remembered on his 42th death anniversary on Sunday. Sufi Tabassum was born in Amritsar on August 4, 1899 in a Kashmiri family.

He earned a master's degree in Persian language from Forman Christian College (FCC) in Lahore, Pakistan. He worked for and remained with Government College Lahore for his entire career, rising to head the Department of Persian Studies in 1943. Tabassum retired from Government College in 1954.

During this period he matured into a great poet, critic and teacher. He taught three generations of students, including Faiz Ahmad Faiz, Noon Meem Rashid and Ahmad Nadeem Qasmi, who later became renowned poets.

It was during this period that the best Urdu and Persian poems of Sufi Tabassum were written. After retirement, he formed the Iranian Cultural Centre in 1955 and devoted all his energies to modernise the Persian used by the scholars of the sub-continent.

In 1958, he joined the weekly Magazine called Lail-o-Nahar as its Editor.

During his editorship, Sufi Tabassum devoted a lot of time to writing for children. When his editorship ended, Sufi Tabassum joined Radio Pakistan as a Script Advisor. There again he distinguished himself as a broadcaster and commentator of literary subjects.

Thereafter, he became Chairman of the Pakistan Arts Council, Lahore, andVice-Chairman of Iqbal academy. He worked tirelessly for both the organizations, building for the first time a magnificent building to mature into a national institution, while for the latter he laboured relentlessly to organize the Iqbal Centenary Celebrations and to get extensive research done on all aspects of the great poet's life. Sufi Tabassum died on February 7,1978.