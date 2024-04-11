Open Menu

Famous Punjabi Movies Lyricist Waris Ludhianvi Remembered On Birth Anniversary

Published April 11, 2024

Famous Punjabi movies lyricist Waris Ludhianvi remembered on birth anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2024) April 11 is the 96th birth anniversary of famous Punjabi movies lyricist Waris Ludhianvi.

He was born on this day in 1928 and died September 5, 1992 in Lahore.

Waris Ludhyanvi's real name was Chaudhary Mohammad Ismael.

He belonged to a Gujjar family from Ludhiana. Ludhyanvi wrote his first song for film Shehri Babu (1953), which was a super hit song. "Gallan Sun Kay Mahi Day Naal Merian" was a naughty song and also the first ever super hit song sung by Zubaida Khanum.

He got more fame from another all time super hit Punjabi song " Dilla Thehar Ja, Yaar Da Nazara Lain Day", which he wrote for the film Mukhra (1958).

It was the most super hit song ever sung by Munir Hussain and also composed by Rasheed Attray.

Waris Ludhyanvi wrote many super hit songs but a wedding song from film Kartar Singh (1959) became folk song with its immense popularity. It was "Desan Da Raja, Meray Babul Da Pyara".

He also wrote songs in many other super hit movies like Mitti Dian Murtaan (1960), Thah (1972), Naukar Vohti da (1974), Sher Khan (1981) and Qaidi (1986).

