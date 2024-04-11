Famous Punjabi Movies Lyricist Waris Ludhianvi Remembered On Birth Anniversary
Sumaira FH Published April 11, 2024 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2024) April 11 is the 96th birth anniversary of famous Punjabi movies lyricist Waris Ludhianvi.
He was born on this day in 1928 and died September 5, 1992 in Lahore.
Waris Ludhyanvi's real name was Chaudhary Mohammad Ismael.
He belonged to a Gujjar family from Ludhiana. Ludhyanvi wrote his first song for film Shehri Babu (1953), which was a super hit song. "Gallan Sun Kay Mahi Day Naal Merian" was a naughty song and also the first ever super hit song sung by Zubaida Khanum.
He got more fame from another all time super hit Punjabi song " Dilla Thehar Ja, Yaar Da Nazara Lain Day", which he wrote for the film Mukhra (1958).
It was the most super hit song ever sung by Munir Hussain and also composed by Rasheed Attray.
Waris Ludhyanvi wrote many super hit songs but a wedding song from film Kartar Singh (1959) became folk song with its immense popularity. It was "Desan Da Raja, Meray Babul Da Pyara".
He also wrote songs in many other super hit movies like Mitti Dian Murtaan (1960), Thah (1972), Naukar Vohti da (1974), Sher Khan (1981) and Qaidi (1986).
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024
COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in North Waziristan
Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024
PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties
PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties
Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor for data centers
PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman
'I represent the Barca way', insists PSG coach Luis Enrique
Real Madrid v Manchester City Champions League starting line-ups
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Four killed, ten others injured in road mishap12 minutes ago
-
Two youngsters killed due to firing between two groups23 minutes ago
-
Gilani congratulated for becoming Chairman, Senate32 minutes ago
-
Doctors appreciated for serving ailing humanity on Eid33 minutes ago
-
MWMC continues grand cleanliness operation on second day of Eid33 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa visits SOS Centre42 minutes ago
-
Convener MQM-P expresses grief over loss of precious lives in Shah Noorani road accident43 minutes ago
-
Sindh Rangers arrest alleged abductor, rescue 4-year old girl52 minutes ago
-
Motorcyclist killed52 minutes ago
-
41st death anniversary of singer Ahmed Rushdi observed53 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for city1 hour ago
-
Man allegedly kills wife, kids over domestic dispute1 hour ago