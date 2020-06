KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :Founder and Chancellor of the Jamia Binoria Al-Aalmia (Binoria University International), Site Karachi, famous scholar Mufti Muhammad Naeem, passed away at the age of 65 here on Saturday.

Mufti Naeem breathed his last while he was shifted to a hospital here, said family sources.

The deceased was suffering from heart diseases.