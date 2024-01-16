Open Menu

Famous Sindhi Poet, Educationist Ustad Bukhari Remembered On Birth Anniversary

Umer Jamshaid Published January 16, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Famous Sindhi poet, educationist Ustad Bukhari remembered on birth anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Famous Sindhi language poet and educationist Ustad Bukhari was remembered on Tuesday on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

Born on January 16, 1930, in Dadu his birth name was Punhal Shah which was later changed to Syed Ahmed Shah Bukhari. His creative contributions in the field of poetry changed the thoughts of millions of people and he got familiarity not only in Sindh but also abroad.

He was well known as the poet of people because he expressed his emotions in the language of common people. The Institute of Sindhology has opened a corner in its museum in his memory and honour.

After passing the Sindhi Final in 1944, Bukhari was appointed as a teacher in the education department. He did training as teacher in Govt.

Mithiani Training College from 1951 to 1952.

He received degrees from Adeeb Sindhi , Adeeb Alim and Adeeb Fazil.

He earned his master's degree in Sindhi literature from the University of Sindh in 1964, and in 1967 he joined the Government College Larkana as a lecturer. He served at Govt. College Larkana, Sanghar, Sehwan and Dadu . He got a promotion as assistant professor and he retired from services as Professor.

Paying tribute to his services as a teacher and poet, after his death, the Government of Sindh named the Government Boys Degree College Dadu as Ustad Bukhari Degree College Dadu.

He wrote over two dozen books in the Sindhi language.

He died on October 9, 1992 due to blood cancer in Karachi and was buried in Dadu.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Education Died Larkana Sanghar Dadu January October Cancer From Government Blood Million

Recent Stories

Google introduces trends page focusing Pakistan ge ..

Google introduces trends page focusing Pakistan general elections

1 hour ago
 AML Chief Sheikh Rasheed arrested in case related ..

AML Chief Sheikh Rasheed arrested in case related to May 9 riots

1 hour ago
 LCWU women's Basketball team wins 9th national cha ..

LCWU women's Basketball team wins 9th national championship

3 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif urges economic emergency for national ..

Nawaz Sharif urges economic emergency for national revival

4 hours ago
 PSX experiences sharp decline below 64,000 points

PSX experiences sharp decline below 64,000 points

4 hours ago
 Pakistan make three key changes for third T20I aga ..

Pakistan make three key changes for third T20I against New Zealand

5 hours ago
Ali Zafar faces setback as PCB drops his name for ..

Ali Zafar faces setback as PCB drops his name for PSL 9 anthem

5 hours ago
 Electricity bills likely to go up again by Rs5.62 ..

Electricity bills likely to go up again by Rs5.62 per unit

5 hours ago
 Petrol prices cut down for next fortnight

Petrol prices cut down for next fortnight

6 hours ago
 Abbas Afridi ruled out of the third T20I against N ..

Abbas Afridi ruled out of the third T20I against New Zealand

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 January 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 January 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan