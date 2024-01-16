Famous Sindhi Poet, Educationist Ustad Bukhari Remembered On Birth Anniversary
Umer Jamshaid Published January 16, 2024 | 03:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Famous Sindhi language poet and educationist Ustad Bukhari was remembered on Tuesday on the occasion of his birth anniversary.
Born on January 16, 1930, in Dadu his birth name was Punhal Shah which was later changed to Syed Ahmed Shah Bukhari. His creative contributions in the field of poetry changed the thoughts of millions of people and he got familiarity not only in Sindh but also abroad.
He was well known as the poet of people because he expressed his emotions in the language of common people. The Institute of Sindhology has opened a corner in its museum in his memory and honour.
After passing the Sindhi Final in 1944, Bukhari was appointed as a teacher in the education department. He did training as teacher in Govt.
Mithiani Training College from 1951 to 1952.
He received degrees from Adeeb Sindhi , Adeeb Alim and Adeeb Fazil.
He earned his master's degree in Sindhi literature from the University of Sindh in 1964, and in 1967 he joined the Government College Larkana as a lecturer. He served at Govt. College Larkana, Sanghar, Sehwan and Dadu . He got a promotion as assistant professor and he retired from services as Professor.
Paying tribute to his services as a teacher and poet, after his death, the Government of Sindh named the Government Boys Degree College Dadu as Ustad Bukhari Degree College Dadu.
He wrote over two dozen books in the Sindhi language.
He died on October 9, 1992 due to blood cancer in Karachi and was buried in Dadu.
Recent Stories
Google introduces trends page focusing Pakistan general elections
AML Chief Sheikh Rasheed arrested in case related to May 9 riots
LCWU women's Basketball team wins 9th national championship
Nawaz Sharif urges economic emergency for national revival
PSX experiences sharp decline below 64,000 points
Pakistan make three key changes for third T20I against New Zealand
Ali Zafar faces setback as PCB drops his name for PSL 9 anthem
Electricity bills likely to go up again by Rs5.62 per unit
Petrol prices cut down for next fortnight
Abbas Afridi ruled out of the third T20I against New Zealand
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 January 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man killed over old enmity8 minutes ago
-
Four injured road mishap in DI Khan9 minutes ago
-
KP food authority crackdown against profiteers and sub standard food items9 minutes ago
-
Sindh government implements 45-day weapon ban ahead of election9 minutes ago
-
Punjab Introduces E-Registry System to Combat Fraud and Corruption in Property Transactions9 minutes ago
-
Ashrafi greets South Africa for initiating ICJ case on Palestine19 minutes ago
-
Directive to intensify crackdown against fertiliser profiteers19 minutes ago
-
Two laborers die after fell into gutter at Karachi's Gulistan-e-Jauhar19 minutes ago
-
RWMC organizes awareness camp about smog19 minutes ago
-
Sheikh Rashid held after bail rejection in May 9 case19 minutes ago
-
Journalist, author Babar Ayaz passes away at 6819 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Army, FC organizes medical camps19 minutes ago