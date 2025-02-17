Open Menu

Famous Singers, Comedians Entertained Larkana Peoples In Lahooti Mela

Sumaira FH Published February 17, 2025 | 07:46 PM

Famous Singers, comedians entertained Larkana peoples in Lahooti Mela

The two-day Lahooti Melo, organized here at the Police Training School with performances of famous singers and comedians, reached its climax

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) The two-day Lahooti Melo, organized here at the Police Training school with performances of famous singers and comedians, reached its climax.

The event saw the participation of key political figures, including Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) Jameel Ahmed Soomro, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Sindh President and Public Accounts Committee Chairman Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, Provincial Minister for Culture and Tourism, and MPA Barrister Hallar Wassan.

At the Lahooti Melo, famous Sindhi comedians performed a stage program titled "We are in Lahooti," which was well-received and applauded by the audience.

The event also featured a performance by renowned Sindhi Alghoza player Nathan Torrence from the USA, who showcased his talent and received great appreciation.

Shahin Rasili performed Nepali folk dances, earning applause from the crowd. The famous Unity Band also displayed their musical artistry at the festival.

The festival included performances by prominent Sindhi artists such as Ustad Ghulam Shabir Samoon, Zulfiqar Faqir, and Rajab Faqir, along with other Sindhi musicians who presented Sindhi Kalam, captivating the audience.

DJ Sabrina Terence, Hadiqa Kiani, and Umer Jaswal's performances also energized the attendees.

Saif Samejo, the organizer of the Lahooti Melo, expressed gratitude to the people of Larkana for their massive participation, which made the event a grand success.

The festival continued late into the night, concluding with a celebration of Sindh's cultural beauty.

The Larkana administration and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Larkana ensured strict security arrangements throughout the event.

The occasion was graced by the presence of Chairman District Council Larkana Ijaz Ahmed Leghari, Mayor Larkana Anwar Ali Luhur, Deputy Commissioner Larkana, DIG Larkana, SSP Larkana and other district officials, alongside political, social, and media personalities. Thousands of citizens from Larkana also participated in large numbers.

Recent Stories

Imran Khan cannot be left in isolation at mercy of ..

Imran Khan cannot be left in isolation at mercy of Adiala jail: Faisal Chaudhry

4 seconds ago
 Drug supplier sentenced to 9 years imprisonment

Drug supplier sentenced to 9 years imprisonment

33 seconds ago
 Jewish man arrested in Florida after shooting 2 Is ..

Jewish man arrested in Florida after shooting 2 Israelis he thought were Palesti ..

34 seconds ago
 PA Speaker highlights significance of parliamentar ..

PA Speaker highlights significance of parliamentary committees

36 seconds ago
 UoP to organize conference on sustainable utilizat ..

UoP to organize conference on sustainable utilization of natural resources

25 seconds ago
 Famous Singers, comedians entertained Larkana peop ..

Famous Singers, comedians entertained Larkana peoples in Lahooti Mela

26 seconds ago
Reception in honour of drama Director Rafiq Essani ..

Reception in honour of drama Director Rafiq Essani to be held on Feb 21

27 seconds ago
 DDAC Chairman reviewed development, sanitation eff ..

DDAC Chairman reviewed development, sanitation efforts

29 seconds ago
 Immunization campaign "BIG Catch-up" inaugurated

Immunization campaign "BIG Catch-up" inaugurated

31 seconds ago
 Umar Ayub urges judiciary to assert its authority

Umar Ayub urges judiciary to assert its authority

15 minutes ago
 Minority Card distribution ceremony held

Minority Card distribution ceremony held

10 minutes ago
 Remittances increases by 32% this year. Tarar

Remittances increases by 32% this year. Tarar

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan