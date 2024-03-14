Open Menu

Famous TV Actor Mehboob Alam Remembered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 14, 2024 | 12:10 PM

Famous TV actor Mehboob Alam remembered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Famous television and film actor Mehboob Alam was remembered on the occasion of his birth anniversary on Thursday.

Born on March 14, 1948, he was best known for his role in the Pakistan Television classic drama serial Waris in which he played the role of Chaudhry Hashmat Ali.

He also appeared in the ptv drama Andhera Ujala (1984-1985) and Neelay Hath in 1989.

Mehboob Alam also acted in 38 movies which included 12 urdu, 15 Punjabi, and 11 Sindhi movies.

He died on March 18, 1994, in Karachi at the age of only 46.

Related Topics

Karachi Film And Movies Died March TV Best PTV

Recent Stories

Polling for Senate by-election on six vacant seats ..

Polling for Senate by-election on six vacant seats underway

1 hour ago
 Pakistan all set for negotiations with IMF Mission ..

Pakistan all set for negotiations with IMF Mission today

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 March 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb unveil ..

Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb unveils economic roadmap

12 hours ago
 Mullins makes his Cheltenham century after Champio ..

Mullins makes his Cheltenham century after Champion Chase upset

12 hours ago
Cricket: Bangladesh v Sri Lanka 1st ODI scores

Cricket: Bangladesh v Sri Lanka 1st ODI scores

12 hours ago
 Catalonia president calls early regional elections ..

Catalonia president calls early regional elections for May 12

13 hours ago
 Minister for Railways Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Legh ..

Minister for Railways Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari on Wednesday called on Pri ..

13 hours ago
 Oliver Stone: Charges against Trump are 'ridiculou ..

Oliver Stone: Charges against Trump are 'ridiculous'

13 hours ago
 EU agrees 5-bn-euro package to fund arms for Ukrai ..

EU agrees 5-bn-euro package to fund arms for Ukraine

13 hours ago
 Minister for Railways Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Legh ..

Minister for Railways Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari on Wednesday called on Pri ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan