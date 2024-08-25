Famous Urdu Fiction Writer A Hameed Remembered
Muhammad Irfan Published August 25, 2024 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) Renowned urdu fiction writer and creator of the famous children’s tv drama “Ainak Wala Jin”, Abdul Hameed known as A Hameed, was remembered on his birth anniversary on Sunday.
Born in Amritsar on August 25, 1928, he passed his secondary education in Amritsar. After partition, he migrated to Pakistan and passed intermediate and joined Radio Pakistan as an Assistant Script Editor. After working some years for Radio Pakistan, he joined Voice of America. His first collection of short stories received popular acclaim and made him a recognized romantic short story writer.
Apart from writing short stories and novels, he wrote columns for national newspapers. He also wrote for radio and television.
A. Hameed has more than 200 novels on his credit. His books “Lahore Lahore Aye”, “Ehram-e-Misr Se Farar” and “Mirza Ghalib Lahore Main” are amongst his most popular works. His drama “Ainak Wala Jin” was popular with children in the 1990s. Moreover his fantasy series of 100 novels for children known as Ambar Naag Maria Series was a real cause of fame for him. A Hameed died on April 29, 2011, at the age of 83.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024
Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on return from Poland to homeland
Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)
GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T-shirts
Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in Rahim Yar Khan
Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child
IHC expresses serious concerns over state institutions’ apathy in Azhar Mashwa ..
Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape-murder case
Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via special flight
Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
1.92m olive saplings distributed among farmers52 seconds ago
-
Special ward for monkeypox patients set up at BMC56 seconds ago
-
Traders ask for increased security on the Chehlum of Imam Hussain (AS)1 minute ago
-
Seriously injured policeman shifted to Lahore by air ambulance11 minutes ago
-
CM orders PHA in every district11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Naval Academy cadets win int'l inter navies sailing championship in Sri Lanka11 minutes ago
-
Registration for housing project starts in Bahawalpur11 minutes ago
-
DC prioritizes resolution of citizen’s issues at their doorsteps21 minutes ago
-
Demand of mosquito nets increases21 minutes ago
-
From fashion to sports: Gender diversity is shaping new frontiers31 minutes ago
-
RWMC cancels holidays of sanitation staff on Chehlum processions31 minutes ago
-
KP wildlife department imposes ban on hunting of partridges31 minutes ago