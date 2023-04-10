Famous Urdu poet Abdul Hameed Adam remembered

Famous Urdu poet Abdul Hameed Adam was remembered on the occasion of his birth anniversary on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :Famous urdu poet Abdul Hameed Adam was remembered on the occasion of his birth anniversary on Monday.

Born in a village near Gujranwala on April 10, 1910, he joined Indian Army after passing intermediate examination from Lahore.

During the Second world war, he was sent to the middle East, where he served in Iran and Iraq.

After the creation of Pakistan, he was transferred to Rawalpindi. In 1948, he was appointed Deputy Assistant Controller of Military Accounts and later retired from this position in April 1966.

He started writing poetry in his late teens. It was a time when Akhtar Shirani and Hafeez Jallandhari captivated people and Nazams (poems) were more popular than Ghazals.

He earned his name by writing powerful poetry and was a master of short meters and simplicity of ideas which touch the heart of the readers. There are about four dozen published collections of his Urdu poetry.

He also wrote nazms, masnavis and qatah's (quatrains).

His literary works included Kharabaat, Jhoot-Sach, Ramm-e-Aahu, Barbat-o-Jaam, Nadaniyan, Charah-e-Dard, Chaak Pairhan, Dastoor-e-Wafa, Nisaab-e- Dil and Daulat-e-Bedaar.

In 1979 Abdul Hameed Adam became chronically ill and died on March 10 in 1981.