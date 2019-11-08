UrduPoint.com
Famous Urdu Poet Jaun Elia Remembered Today

Fri 08th November 2019

Famous Urdu poet Jaun Elia remembered today

ISLAMABAD, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :Renowned urdu poet, philosopher, biographer, and scholar Jaun Elia was remembered on his 17th death anniversary on Friday (today).

He was born in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh in 1931 and later migrated to Pakistan in 1957 and settled in Karachi.

Jaun Elia wrote his first Urdu couplet when he was just eight years old.

He could speak Arabic, English, Persian, Sanskrit and Hebrew.

Jaun Elia's unique writing style fascinates the readers and he will always be remembered for his greatest services to the Urdu language, private news channels reported.

His famous poetry collections included Shayed, Ya'ni, Gumaan, Lekan, Ramooz and Goya.

Jaun Alia was also awarded Presidential Pride of Performance for his literary services.

He died after a protracted illness on Nov 8, 2002, in Karachi.

