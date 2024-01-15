Open Menu

Famous Urdu Poet, Sufi Scholar Wasif Ali Wasif Remembered

Umer Jamshaid Published January 15, 2024 | 12:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) Famous urdu poet, teacher, writer and Sufi scholar Wasif Ali Wasif was remembered on the occasion of his birthday on Monday.

He was born on January 15, 1929, in Khushab and is famous for his unique literary style. Probably no contemporary Urdu writer is more cited in quotations than him. Master of aphorism, he has almost a miraculous ability to capture a rainbow of meaning in a few dewdrops of well-chosen words.

Many of his aphorisms have become proverbs in recent years.

His book "Kiran Kiran Suraj" containing these aphorisms remained a best seller for many many years. He used to write short essays on topics like love, life, fortune, fear, hope, expectation, promise, prayer, happiness, sorrow and so on with the clear objective of highlighting the true spirit of islam.

He died on January 18, 1993, and was buried in Lahore.

His works include Shab Chiragh (Urdu poetry), Kiran Kiran Sooraj (Aphorism), The Beaming Soul (English Version of Kiran Kiran Sooraj), Dil Darya Samundar (Essays), Qatra Qatra Qulzum (Essays), Ocean in Drop (English version Of Qatra Qatra Qulzam), Harf Harf Haqeeqat (Essays), Bharay Bharolay (Punjabi Poetry), Shab Raaz (Urdu Poetry), Baat Say Baat (Aphorism), Gumnam Adeeb (Letters), Ziker-e-Habeeb (Na'tia Poetry), Dareechay (Aphorism), WasifYat (Essays), Kulyat-e-Wasif Ali Wasif (Poetry), Aqwaal-e-Wasif Ali Wasif Ka Encyclopedia.

